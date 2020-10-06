A company is turning Dr. Anthony Fauci and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into action figures

(CNN) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are getting the action figure treatment.

FCTRY, a Brooklyn-based product design company, said it raised over $200,000 on a Kickstarter page -- surpassing its initial $15,000 goal -- to help them produce the toys.

"These are imperfect times but still they could be worse," the company wrote on its Kickstarter page . "Imagine a parallel universe where everything else is exactly the same, except there is no Nancy Pelosi to act as a check on power. Kind of terrifying, right? Pelosi has basically been leading the Resistance these last few years...We should probably thank her."

Pelosi's action figure has two options, one where she is wearing a pink dress complete with a matching removable mask, and one where she is wearing a blue dress. In both, she carries her speaker's gavel and accessories. Her arms and head also move.

Dr. Fauci's figurine is dressed in a white coat and removable mask. The action figure sports the doctor's signature glasses, and has his stethoscope ready to go in his front pocket.