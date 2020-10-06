(CNN) A surveillance camera caught someone damaging a memorial to slain Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

A person dressed in all dark clothing can be seen running through the memorial located in the parking lot of a tattoo parlor outside Fort Hood's East Gate in Killeen, Texas. The person kicks the candles, flowers and memorabilia left to remember Guillen. The footage was provided by Sick Made Tattoo Parlor , according to LULAC.

The Killeen Police Department told CNN the department was not aware of a response to the incident.

Surveillance video shows someone defacing a memorial honoring slain US Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The defacement of the memorial took place in the early morning of October 1, just hours after the day that would have been Guillen's 21st birthday.