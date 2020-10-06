LSU to stop temperature checks, resume alcohol sales at football games

(CNN) Louisiana State University football fans will no longer be stopped to have their temperatures taken prior to entering Tiger Stadium. The move comes after the team's first home game -- a surprising 44-34 loss to Mississippi State -- and as an effort to minimize delays and congestion.

"LSU will not require a medical wellness check in order to reduce lines and wait times at gate entry points," the school posted on its athletics website Tuesday.

LSU has adjusted its COVID protocols for Tiger Stadium to remove the CDC wellness check and return alcohol sales 🍻🍻



🔗 https://t.co/5DuK6DY1Ix pic.twitter.com/s6Anqpg9nB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 5, 2020

In addition to the changes to the school's Covid-19 policy, the university is also updating its alcohol policy, resuming sales for fans 21 years and older. All changes will go into effect for the Tigers next home game, a 9 p.m. ET kickoff versus Missouri on Saturday.

"We closely monitored all aspects of game day with the new protocols in place knowing there would be areas for improvement," said Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson.

While wellness checks are no longer required for entry, fans are still encouraged "to conduct a self-assessment before heading to the game to check for COVID-19 symptoms," the website notes. Also, those attending games are required to wear a mask while in their seats, as well as while in line for concessions and restrooms. In an effort to further reduce congestion and group gatherings, LSU plans to open additional concession stands throughout Tiger Stadium.

Read More