Texas officer arrested after fatally shooting 31-year-old Black man who tried to intervene in a dispute, attorney says

(CNN) A police officer in Texas was arrested and charged Monday following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Black man, authorities said.

Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight after 8 p.m. on October 3, at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away," according to the department.

Shaun Lucas

Lucas used his Taser and then fired his weapon, hitting Price, the statement said. Price died in a hospital shortly after, according to the statement.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable," it said.