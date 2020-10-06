Family sues officers for alleged use of excessive force and lack of medical care leading to man's death

(CNN) The family of a man who died months after being arrested by police is suing four Hidalgo County, Texas sheriff's deputies, alleging the deputies crushed a vertebra in Jorge Alejandro Gonzalez Zuniga's neck and failed to provide proper medical care, leading to his death.

Zuniga, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged on April 12, 2020, with violating an emergency management plan, public intoxication, and resisting arrest, search and transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Zuniga had attended a friend's party and was asleep on the friend's lawn when deputies arrived to investigate an altercation, according to the complaint filed by Zuniga's family attorneys.

When the deputies discovered Zuniga did not live at the residence, they told him to go home but then decided to arrest him, the complaint said.

He was tased multiple times during the arrest, pushed to the ground and had his neck crushed, according to the complaint.

