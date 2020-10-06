Police arrest Georgia man who threw a smoke grenade, pointed gun at protesters

(CNN) A Georgia man is facing several charges for allegedly throwing a smoke grenade and pointing a gun at a group of protesters last weekend.

Fredrick James, 34 of Decatur, Georgia, was charged on Saturday with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

A group of 30 to 40 demonstrators were lying in the intersection in front of City Hall blocking traffic in protest of the death of Breonna Taylor on Sunday evening when James drove up to the area and threw the grenade, the Savannah Police Department said in a news release.

Some protesters fled, while others struck his vehicle. James then exited the vehicle and drew his firearm, police said.

When officers arrived no one was at the scene, however James was located a short time later.

Read More