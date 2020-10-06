Stress eating lately? The 'hunger meter' can help

(CNN) Eating when feeling stressed has become a reality for many of us during these unsettling days, even among people who don't usually reach for food when feeling anxious.

Whether your stress stems from anxiety regarding your children attending school in person, concern about getting sick as we spend more time indoors this fall, the ongoing fight for social justice or a not-so-distant US presidential election, it all makes sense that we're stressed. Uncertainty is not a favorite human emotion.

That's where the hunger meter -- a tool to help create space between you and the fridge or kitchen cabinet -- can come in handy. By taking a sacred pause and asking yourself where you are on the hunger meter, you can increase your awareness, which can allow you to make an informed decision about eating. And it can be especially helpful if impulsive or stress-related eating has become more frequent.

"There is a lot of collective anxiety at this time, which can lend itself to more emotional eating, which makes perfect sense," Darpinian said via email. "But feeding a body that's not asking to be fed on a regular basis can lead to preoccupation and more emotional headspace than what is ideal."

Instead, when you create a pause to become aware of what you are doing, that awareness in and of itself is a very powerful motivator for change if you realize a particular behavior no longer serves you, explained Wendy Sterling, registered dietitian and coauthor of " How to Nourish Your Child Through an Eating Disorder " and Darpinian's co-author on "No Weigh!"

How the hunger meter works

"When you feel a pull toward food, create space between you and the food to see where you are on the hunger meter," Darpinian said.

Here are what the numbers on the hunger meter equate to:

1 = Starving, ravenous, dizzy, cranky, can't think clearly, low blood sugar

2 = Very hungry, rumbling stomach

3 = Manageable hunger; a happy place where you want to arrive at mealtime; calm and mindful about eating

4 = You could eat, but you're not that hungry; snacky

5 = You've probably just eaten, and aren't hungry

6 = The dreamy stopping place; your stomach feels happy and at peace, it's not overly stuffed

7 = Your taste buds lose interest much beyond this point

8 = You are on the path toward full and feel anchored by your food

9 = Thanksgiving day stuffed

10 = Uh oh. Time to unbutton

The key is to match your fuel to your hunger level. For example, if you are a "4," you might need a small snack, like a fruit with a small handful of nuts. If you are a "1" on the hunger meter -- that is, basically starving -- you might need a full meal. Just an apple will not do.

"You likely will need something more substantive, like a turkey sandwich with fruit and chips," Sterling said. "As your blood sugar comes back to normal, you should ask yourself, 'Why was I so hungry? Did I miss something that day? Was my lunch not filling enough?'"

Whether it's time for a meal or snack, experts recommend eating when arriving at a manageable hunger, what is called a "3" on the hunger meter -- a place that is somewhere between not too hungry and not too full.

"You feel calm and mindful about the decision to eat. You're not ravenous, but you may feel a little twinge in your stomach, a little emptiness telling you that your body wants food. It's been a few hours since you had your last meal, and you feel ready to find food so your brain and body can perform at an optimum level," Sterling said.

Factors including what taste, texture and temperature of food you are in the mood for -- like sweet, smooth, creamy, crunchy, hot or warm -- can help you figure out what to eat.