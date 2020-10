Stress eating lately? The 'hunger meter' can help

(CNN) Eating when feeling stressed has become a reality for many of us during these unsettling days, even among people who don't usually reach for food when feeling anxious.

Whether your stress stems from anxiety regarding your children attending school in person, concern about getting sick as we spend more time indoors this fall, the ongoing fight for social justice or a not-so-distant US presidential election, it all makes sense that we're stressed. Uncertainty is not a favorite human emotion.

Food can be comforting , and there is nothing wrong with that, experts say. Sometimes you might turn to food intentionally, as it can be soothing. Other times, you might be craving something other than food but find yourself impulsively reaching for sweets or mindlessly nibbling on chips. At mealtimes, you may simply wish to figure out what it is you want to eat based on how you are feeling.

That's where the hunger meter -- a tool to help create space between you and the fridge or kitchen cabinet -- can come in handy. By taking a sacred pause and asking yourself where you are on the hunger meter, you can increase your awareness, which can allow you to make an informed decision about eating. And it can be especially helpful if impulsive or stress-related eating has become more frequent.

"The hunger meter is one of our most helpful tools for getting back to what the body already knows how to do, in case you've found yourself off path and off in the weeds a bit during this stressful time," said Signe Darpinian, a certified eating disorders specialist and the coauthor of " No Weigh! A Teen's Guide to Body Image, Food, and Emotional Wisdom ."

