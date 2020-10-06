Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis inspired almost a quarter more Americans to wear a mask, a new poll finds

(CNN) One in every five Americans recently polled say they're more likely to wear a mask now that President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

About 21% of respondents in a new poll by Axios-Ipsos said they are now more likely to wear a face covering and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.

For the rest, however, the news hasn't changed their behaviors and views.

These latest poll findings come from a survey of 405 adults in the United States, conducted between Friday and Monday in the wake of President Trump's diagnosis.

Survey responses show that 77% of adults said there has been "no change" in their likelihood to wear a mask or physically distance following news about the President testing positive, and 2% said they are less likely. The survey also found that 12% of respondents said they are more likely to wear gloves now, compared with 85% who said there has been "no change" in their likelihood to wear gloves, and 3% said they are less likely.

