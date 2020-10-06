Russia rejects accusations of 'pressure tactics' after journalist's suicide

Moscow (CNN) The Kremlin dismissed claims that Russian authorities use home searches as a "pressure tactic" against journalists and human rights activists, amid questions around the suicide last week of a local journalist.

Asked during a regular call with reporters on Tuesday whether he considered use of searches as "a problem," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "If we talk about it as a trend -- no, there is no trend."

"If we talk about individual cases, it is necessary to consider each one [separately]," he added.

Irina Slavina -- whose real name was Irina Murakhtaeva -- died after setting herself on fire last week outside the regional department of the interior ministry in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers (248 miles) east of Moscow.

In a Facebook post on October 1, the day before her death, Slavina said her apartment had been raided.

Read More