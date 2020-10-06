Post-election protests put Kyrgyzstan on brink of revolt

People protesting the results of a parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan broke into government and security headquarters early on Tuesday and freed a former president from custody, local news websites said.

Authorities said they did not rule out holding another vote.

The thousands-strong protests broke out after two establishment parties, one of which is close to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, swept Sunday's vote, according to preliminary results.

Protesters demanded that the vote results be canceled and the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday it would consider their request, local news website 24.kg reported.

Russian news agency RIA quoted Jeenbekov's spokeswoman as saying he also did not rule out annulling the results of the contested election.

