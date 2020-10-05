New York's historic Waldorf Astoria hotel auctions off 80,000 items ahead of complete renovation

New York (CNN) Since it opened in 1931, the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York has been frequented by society's elite: politicians, actors and even royalty.

The Windsor Suite at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in NYC.

But now, the landmark hotel on Park Avenue is auctioning off 80,000 of its most timeless furnishings in preparation for a complete renovation, as part of the Fine Furnishings of the Historic Waldorf Astoria New York auction, according to a news release from Kaminski Auctions, which is hosting the sale.

"Many of the pieces for auction have been a witness to history, and we are excited to see them find new life in the homes of avid collectors," said Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, the owner and developer of Waldorf Astoria New York.

Anyone can now own classic 19th century French furniture from the Windsor Suite, the Cole Porter Suite, the Winston Churchill Suite and the Presidential Suite, among others. The furnishings include bespoke chandeliers, a Steinway grand piano and Charles X-style benches.

