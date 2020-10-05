An unauthorized Trump campaign flag was found in front of a California police department, prompting an investigation

(CNN) Police officials in Long Beach, California, said they removed an "unauthorized" "Make America Great Again" flag supporting President Donald Trump after it was seen flying outside of their station this weekend.

"Police Department employees obtained bolt cutters to cut the rope and remove the flag," Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said in a statement . "A crime report has been taken and an investigation is underway to determine who is responsible for this incident."

Normally, three flags fly outside of the main entrance of the Long Beach Police Department Public Safety Building. Access to the area near the flags is presently limited to construction employees due to parking lot construction.

After the flags were switched, the Trump flag was padlocked "in order to restrict the flag's removal," according to a press release from LBPD.

LBPD, which describes itself as "an apolitical organization," said "flags or images depicting political activity are not authorized or endorsed."

