North Carolina elementary school teacher dies days after testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) A third-grade teacher died in North Carolina days after testing positive for Covid-19 and while her students were quarantined as a result of the exposure.

Julie Davis, who taught at Norwood Elementary School in Stanly County, died from Covid-19 related complications, according to Michelle Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Stanly County School District. While the official cause of death hasn't been released, Bailey confirmed Davis' diagnosis.

"We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis' family," the district said. "We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit." A family member told CNN affiliate WSOC that Davis was one of the "hardest workers and that she was compassionate, caring, thoughtful and someone who loved to the depths of her soul."

Davis began experiencing symptoms on September 25th and immediately self-quarantined, Bailey said.

On September 29th, the Stanly County Health Department notified parents of the teacher's third grade class that they were required to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a staff member who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read More