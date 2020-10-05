1 officer dead, another injured after shootout in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

(CNN) An Arkansas police officer died and another was injured Monday after a shootout in Pine Bluff, according to Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant.

The killed officer was identified as Kevin Collins, who was a five-year veteran of the force and was serving in the Violent Crimes Unit. Collins always had a desire to be a police officer in Pine Bluff, Sergeant said.

"We're hurting," Sergeant said. "We've lost a family member today."

The second officer who was shot, Lt. Ralph Isaac, was in stable condition at a local hospital, Sergeant said.

Collins and Isaac were two of three officers involved in an ongoing investigation at a motel. During the investigation, shots were exchanged between the officers and at least one suspect. The third officer involved in the incident was not injured, Sergeant said.

