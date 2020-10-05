2 police officers shot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

By Kay Jones, CNN

Updated 3:09 PM ET, Mon October 5, 2020

One officer was taken to the hospital, authorities said.
(CNN)Two police officers in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, were shot on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in New Orleans.

The tweet said that special agents are responding to the shooting and that one officer has been taken to the hospital.
No other details were made available, including the officers' conditions.
CNN has reached out to the Pine Bluff Police Department for additional information but has not heard back.
    Pine Bluff is located about 40 miles south of Little Rock.
    This is a developing story.