The NFL will now record players and coaches to make sure they're adhering to coronavirus protocols

(CNN) The NFL on Monday informed its 32 teams of new Covid-19 protocols, including the implementation of a video monitoring system and a ban on gatherings outside of team facilities.

The changes were announced in a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell, obtained by CNN from a league source.

The memo describes the video monitoring system as being used to ensure compliance with the leagues mandate that team personnel wear personal protective equipment at all times while in a team facility or traveling.

Teams were given a stern reminder that they must follow the health and safety protocols already in place or risk the financial consequences and competitive imbalance that would come from missing games.

"If it is determined that club personnel or players failed to have followed the protocols, discipline will be issued and will escalate where noncompliance continues," Goodell writes in the memo. "Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game."

