South Carolina police officer fatally shot

(CNN) A shooting over the weekend left one Myrtle Beach Police officer dead and another injured, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday night. Authorities say shots were exchanged between them and a suspect after a confrontation.

"Today we are mourning the loss of one of our officers, PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service. Officer Hancher has been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years as a Comunity Service Officer...https://t.co/RlZsxKoIfo pic.twitter.com/ufc9I0mK0R — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) October 4, 2020

Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting. A second officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was discovered dead. The news release didn't say how the suspect died. No other injuries were reported, according to the release.

Hancher had been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years as a community service officer and just under one year as a police officer, Police Chief Amy Prock said in a Facebook post.

