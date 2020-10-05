Mattel adds a Susan B. Anthony Barbie to its line of inspiring women just in time for Election Day

(CNN) It's the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Mattel released a new Barbie to celebrate.

The toy company unveiled a new Susan B. Anthony doll last week as a part of its line of inspiring women.

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester, New York, officially unveiled the doll on October 1. It appeared on Mattel's website on Monday.

"We were delighted that the design team from Mattel reached out to us early in the project, demonstrating their interest in a doll and packaging that would reflect Susan B. Anthony's life and work," Deborah L. Hughes, president & CEO of the Anthony Museum, said in a news release.

"You can almost hear her speak, 'Yes, your honor, I have many things to say.' She is still telling us to get 'a citizen's right to vote,'" Susan B. Anthony biographer Ann Gordon said in the release.

