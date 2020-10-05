An exploding car air bag causes 17th death in the US

(CNN) A motorist died after faulty air bag inflators in their 2002 Honda Civic ruptured, Honda confirmed. It's the 17th death in the US caused by a Takata air bag.

The crash occurred in late August in Mesa, Arizona. Air bag inflators on the driver's and passenger's side ruptured in the crash, Honda said.

Every car air bag has an inflator, which puffs up the air bag when triggered.

The driver's air bag injured and "subsequently killed" the driver, whom Honda didn't name. The passenger's air bag exploded inside the dashboard, which caused a small fire, Honda said.

The 2002 Honda Civic had been under recall since December 2011 for replacement of the driver's air bag inflator, which can explode when deployed, Honda said. The inflator was recalled again in 2014.

