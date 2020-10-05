An exploding airbag car causes 17th death in the US

(CNN) A motorist died after faulty airbag inflators in their 2002 Honda Civic ruptured, Honda confirmed. It's the 17th death in the US caused by a Takata airbag.

The crash occurred in late August in Mesa, Arizona. Airbag inflators on the driver's and passenger's side ruptured in the crash, Honda said.

Every car air bag has an inflator, which puffs up the airbag when triggered

The driver's airbag injured and "subsequently killed" the driver, who Honda didn't name. The passenger's airbag exploded inside the dashboard, which caused a small fire, Honda said.

The 2002 Honda Civic had been under recall since December 2011 for replacement of the driver's airbag inflator, which can explode when deployed, Honda said. The inflator was recalled again in 2014.

The automaker made repeated efforts to contact the car's owner before the airbags ruptured, Honda said. It mailed over 15 recall notices to registered owners of the car, called them and visited their home address to leave recall information.

