Remembering a refugee who founded a center for those forced to flee like him

(CNN) Bernard Fils-Aimé dedicated his life to helping other Haitians.

"Being Haitian defines my identity and self-confidence," Fils-Aimé, an activist and entrepreneur, told Florida State Rep. Dotie Joseph in a Q&A on Facebook in May. "We fought for and won our freedom; and our culture has a depth and beauty of which any knowledgeable person could only admire and be in awe."

When Fils-Aimé moved to Florida as a refugee in the late 1970s, he co-founded the Haitian Refugee Center in Miami -- and quickly became a leader in the Haitian American community. He offered legal services, and helped others who fled Haiti navigate life in the US.

In 1995, after he eventually moved back to his home country, he took his efforts to help his community a step further by launched Haiti's first cellular network Communication Cellulaire d'Haiti or ComCEL, now Violà.

Last month, Fils-Aimé died at age 67 from coronavirus, leaving his friends, family and community mourning the loss of a pillar to the Haitian American community.

