Gov. Newsom nominates first openly gay man, third Black man to California Supreme Court

(CNN) California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated a candidate who could be the first openly gay justice and only the third Black man to serve on the state's highest court if confirmed.

Judge Martin Jenkins, a former NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks turned civil rights attorney and Alameda County prosecutor, has been nominated to serve on California's Supreme Court.

"Justice Jenkins is widely respected among lawyers and jurists, active in his Oakland community and his faith, and is a decent man to his core," Newsom said in a news release.

"As a critical member of my senior leadership team, I've seen firsthand that Justice Jenkins possesses brilliance and humility in equal measure. The people of California could not ask for a better jurist or kinder person to take on this important responsibility."

Jenkins served as a judge on the Oakland Municipal Court from 1989 to 1992 before moving up the ranks to serve as a judge on the Alameda County Superior Court from 1992 to 1997. In 1997, he was appointed to the US District Court for the Northern District of California by former President Bill Clinton and served in that role until 2008.

