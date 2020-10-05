(CNN) Jessica Marcialis has made history by becoming the first female jockey to win a Group One race in France, after riding Tiger Tanaka to victory at Paris' Longchamps on Sunday.

The Italian, who resumed her racing career after becoming a mom, was seen beaming after crossing the finish line and was met by rapturous applause after winning the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

The 30-year-old celebrated with her family as she returned to the winner's circle and shared an inspirational message to moms across the world.

"It's incredible. I don't have the words. Yesterday we said it was amazing to be here today," she told Sky Sports Racing, whilst holding her son.

"I want to say to all the mums, 'We can do it. Be strong.'"

