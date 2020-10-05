(CNN) After the chaos of last Tuesday's presidential debate, the VP showdown this week will be a closely watched event. Will Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris restore some semblance of the decorum we've seen in previous years?

Thomas Balcerski

In the history of televised vice presidential debates, two stand out for the enormous audience they drew: the 1984 contest between George H.W. Bush and Geraldine Ferraro, and the 2008 contest between Joe Biden and Sarah Palin. The Bush-Ferraro meeting was the most highly watched event in VP debate history, until it was surpassed by the Palin-Biden matchup.

Besides the possibility that the Pence-Harris debate will draw huge ratings, too, the faceoff will also feature a dynamic similar to its 1984 and 2008 predecessors: a female candidate squaring off against a male counterpart. Harris faces a challenge that many other women in politics have confronted: the need to be tough on the issues while still being likable enough to appeal to voters -- an expectation that few male politicians ever face.

For Harris to win the debate on Wednesday, she will likely need to triangulate herself between the toughness of a Ferraro and the likability of a Palin.

Will this week's debate prove the third time's a charm for a woman running for vice president? Let's look back at these two VP contests for a preview of what may be to come: