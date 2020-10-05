(CNN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is self-isolating after participating in a meeting that was attended by a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on Twitter.

Von der Leyen said she tested negative for the virus last week and will be tested again on Monday.

"I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today," she wrote on Monday.

Von der Leyen's announcement comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Europe, with new restrictions and local lockdowns imposed in countries across the continent.

In the Czech Republic, a state of emergency has been introduced for 30 days to help to curb the accelerating growth of new Covid-19 cases and to relieve the pressure on the health care system in the country, as a total of 1,841 new cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

