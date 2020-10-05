EU calls for investigation into death of Russian journalist who set herself on fire

Moscow (CNN) The European Union has called for a thorough investigation into the death of a Russian journalist who set herself on fire last week.

The EU's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, said in a tweet Monday that the EU was "shocked about the tragic death of journalist Irina Slavina."

Slavina, whose real name was Irina Murakhtaeva, set herself on fire on Friday in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers east of Moscow, according to a statement from the Russian Investigative Committee.

The Investigative Committee denied any link between the search of Slavina's apartment on the eve of her death and her act of self-immolation.

The 47-year-old was editor-in-chief of the small local news outlet Koza Press, which confirmed that she set herself on fire outside the regional department of the interior ministry in Nizhny Novgorod.

