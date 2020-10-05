US, France, Russia call for ceasefire as fighting rages in Nagorno Karabakh

(CNN) Russia, France and the United States have called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the conflict over Nagorno Karabakh, an Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, issued a statement Monday condemning bloodshed "in and outside of the Nagorno Karabakh zone."

Issued at the end of another day -- the eighth -- of missile and rocket attacks against civilian populations , the joint statement also warned that attacks allegedly targeting civilian centers "constitute an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region."

Nagorno Karabakh is inside Azerbaijan's borders but has de facto independence and an Armenian majority. Officials there said Monday that a further 21 lives had been lost in fighting.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's prosecutor-general's office said one woman had been killed in the town of Barda and in total 25 civilians had been killed with 127 injured since the fighting erupted.

