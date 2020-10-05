Monster pumpkin weighing almost 1,600 lbs wins annual prize in Germany

(CNN) A man from Bavaria has won this year's award for the heaviest pumpkin grown in Germany, with his winning entry weighing in at a whopping 1,588 pounds (720.5 kilos).

Michael Asam, from Heretshausen, received the top prize at the annual German Pumpkin Weighing Championship , which took place in Ludwigsburg, Baden-Württemberg on Sunday.

Although Asam managed to narrowly beat the competition from another grower whose plant weighed 1,549 pounds (702.6 kilos), he was a long way short of the championship record of 2020.5 pounds (916.5 kilos), which was set two years ago.

Stefan Hinner, who helped organize the event, told CNN that there had been a record 28 pumpkins entered into this year's competition, despite the fact that the prize money had to be halved to 500 euros ($589) because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In another change from previous years, the public were banned from watching the weigh-in due to Covid-19 health precautions.