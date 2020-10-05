(CNN) Researchers working in the waters off Nova Scotia, Canada, have found a huge great white shark that weighs 3,541 pounds and measures 17 feet 2 inches in length.

Scientists from OCEARCH, an NGO that is tagging and sampling white sharks, described the female shark as "Queen of the Ocean" and say they have called her Nukumi.

"We named her 'Nukumi', pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people," Ocearch wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

3,541 lb #greatwhiteshark "Nukumi" is an ancient mature female #whiteshark or "Queen of the Ocean" that will share years worth of knowledge with the collaborative #OCEARCH science team. #ExpeditionNovaScotia #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/USVdvfqrdm — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 3, 2020

The Mi'kmaq culture has deep roots in Nova Scotia, according to the post.

"With the new data we've collected, this matriarch will share her #wisdom with us for years to come," OCEARCH wrote.