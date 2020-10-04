Hurricane watch issued as system brews in Caribbean

(CNN) Cuba has issued a hurricane watch as a storm system brews south of Jamaica, with forecasters expecting it to gain strength as it moves northwest towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 26 was located 90 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center said the weather system was moving northwest at 10 mph and was expected to strengthen over the next two to three days.

Forecaster said PTC 26 could be at tropical storm strength when it reaches the Cayman Islands by Monday night, and a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba Tuesday.

A hurricane watch is in effect for western Cuba, and the Cayman Islands has issued a tropical storm warning.

