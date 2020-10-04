Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag

(CNN) The Proud Boys hashtag, which members of the far-right group have been using, was trending Sunday after gay men on Twitter hijacked it and flooded the feed with photos of their loved ones and families and with memes.

But now the gay men of Twitter are making the group's hashtag known for entirely different reasons.

Matt Dechaine, one of the men who pitched in with photos of himself and his husband in efforts to overtake the hashtag, said his goal was simply to spread joy.

"Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting," Dechaine, who is from England, told CNN.

