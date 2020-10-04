One person in custody after accidental discharge during demonstration in Louisiana

(CNN) One person was taken into custody after a firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana, the Lafayette Consolidated Government told CNN.

No injuries have been reported, the government said.

The incident occurred during the peaceful demonstration of the NFAC, a Black militia group. The group was given a permit for a demonstration protesting the death of Trayford Pellerin at the hands of police.

Pellerin was shot and killed in front of a Lafayette convenience store in August.

The group of more than 400 armed demonstrators was about to begin marching when CNN crews heard two to three bangs.

