Mike Foster, former Louisiana governor, has died at 90

(CNN) Murphy James "Mike" Foster, a former two-term governor of Louisiana, died Sunday, according to a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

He was 90.

Foster, who served as governor from 1996 to 2004, entered hospice care last week, CNN affiliate WDSU reported.

Edwards ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of Foster.

"A veteran, a businessman and a sportsman, Gov. Mike Foster was a true Louisianan who served his country, his state and his community with honor throughout his life," Edwards said in the statement. "As governor, one of his most lasting legacies is in education, especially his support for the creation of the TOPS program, which, more than 20 years later, still helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities and achieve their goals."

Read More