Dionne Warwick will host a 'National Day of Remembrance' for the 200,000 Americans lost to Covid-19

(CNN) As the US surpasses 200,000 coronavirus deaths, Dionne Warwick, Grammy Award winner and former US Ambassador for Health, will host the first 'National COVID-19 Remembrance' at noon on October 4.

Families of Covid-19 victims, advocates, faith leaders and health care workers will join virtually and in-person in Washington, DC.

Volunteers with the 'COVID Memorial Project' install 20,000 American flags on the National Mall.

"It's time to stand with all the survivors and Americans who have been devastatingly impacted. It's time to thank the essential workers and treat this pandemic as it is: an incredible tragedy. And most of all, it's time to pray for those still suffering and for our Nation to unite and come together to mourn and honor the precious lives lost," Warwick said.

"Behind every statistic and every number is a real person whose life was cut short or changed forever. The National COVID Remembrance will carve out a public space to tell their stories and demand our elected officials honor their deaths by doing what needs to be done to stop the spread of disease," said Chris Kocher, founder of COVID Survivors for Change.

Read More