California wildfires have burned more than 4 million acres this year

(CNN) Wildfires across California have burned "well over" 4 million acres so far this year, the state's fire agency said Sunday.

Cal Fire said in a statement that more than 16,500 firefighters are trying to contain 23 major wildfires and responded Saturday to 27 new fires.

Two of those major wildfires have fire crews battling the flames on several fronts.

The Glass Fire in wine country has burned 63,885 acres across Napa and Sonoma counties and is 17% contained, according to Cal Fire LNU.

The deadly Zogg Fire blazing in Shasta and Tehama counties has burned 56,305 acres and is 68% contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. Four people have died as a result of the vegetation fire that started September 27. The cause is still under investigation.

