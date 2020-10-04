This California dad built dozens of desks to help students with virtual learning

(CNN) When Mitchell Couch sat down for dinner with his family one night in early September, he couldn't help but feel stressed about the textbooks, binders and pencils strewn around the kitchen after a long day of distance learning for his four children.

After dinner, the 44-year-old from Lemoore, California, decided enough was enough with the intermingling of school and family time. He drove to the store and spent $50 on enough supplies to build two desks.

"Within a couple of hours, two of my kids had their own place to store their supplies and focus on school," Couch told CNN.

Mitchell Couch with one of his desks.

Couch posted a photo of his accomplishments and it spread across social media.

"We started getting so many messages from people who wanted to build their own desks too, but didn't know how to assemble the wood," Couch said. "So, I decided to make a YouTube video with step-by-step instructions in order to help as many people as possible."

Read More