How parents shape their children's mental health

(CNN) Most parents know that their behavior has an effect on their children's mental health, now and possibly forever.

As such, we strive to call upon our better angels, modeling equanimity and empathy as much as we can, with the small hope that these moments will outweigh the unhinged ones.

There are times when this is easier, and times when this is harder. Right now, just in case anyone out there remains unclear, it's much, much harder.

With the pandemic, school closures, the fight against racial injustice, the climate crisis and political uncertainty, this year has made it difficult for anyone to reasonably hold it together. Now add to that list raising the future caretakers of this vulnerable world.

The good news is that kids don't need us to be pillars of strength amid the wreckage. Nor does a parent's anxiety or depression mean the kid will inevitably experience anxiety or depression now, or in the future.