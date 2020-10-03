The Preakness Stakes ends the Triple Crown today. Here's everything you need to know

(CNN) With fans watching at home instead of cheering from the stands, the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes, the final race in the Triple Crown, is set to take place on Saturday at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Traditionally the middle jewel of the American Triple Crown held after the Kentucky Derby and before the Belmont Stakes, this year the Preakness Stakes concludes the three-race series for the first time in history.

The 1 3/16th mile-long race was supposed to be run on May 16.

But, like every other sports event this year, the coronavirus pandemic altered the schedule. The Belmont Stakes led off the Triple Crown in June, followed by the Kentucky Derby in September.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Preakness Stakes: