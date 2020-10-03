A large majority of driver's license suspensions in New Jersey have nothing to do with traffic safety, study finds

(CNN) A new study suggests that in New Jersey, traffic safety violations are not the main reason for people getting their driver's licenses suspended.

The findings, which will be published in the Journal of Transport & Health's December issue, found more than 90% of suspensions in the Garden State are actually not related to traffic safety.

Suspensions are often more a result of other non-driving-related offenses, including failure to pay a fine or appear in court, the study suggests.

Using licensing information from the New Jersey Safety and Health Outcomes , researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Brown University compared the characteristics of "suspended drivers, their residential census tract, as well as access to public transportation and jobs, by reason for the suspension (driving or non-driving related)" from 2004 to 2018.

The study found that 5.5% of New Jersey drivers had a suspended license in 2018-- 91% of those suspensions had nothing to do with traffic safety.

