The search is on for a nest of murder hornets in Washington state

(CNN) Agriculture officials in Washington state are working to track down and destroy a nest of Asian giant hornets -- more menacingly known as murder hornets -- after several were found recently near the US border with Canada.

There have been six credible sightings of the large invasive hornets in the last week near Blaine, Washington, said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

"We believe, of course, we're dealing with a nest and we will be watching that particular area pretty close," Spichiger told reporters on Friday. "We do hope to have this nest located within a couple of weeks, at the latest, and be talking to you about how we successfully eradicated a nest in the coming weeks."

An entomologist was able to net a live hornet on Wednesday, which was the first live capture of an Asian giant hornet in the United States, WSDA spokeswoman Karla Salp told CNN.

Scientists attempted to attach a tiny tracking device to the hornet in hopes that it would lead them back to its nest, Spichiger said.

