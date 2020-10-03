$10,000 reward offered for information on shooting at a Milwaukee funeral home

(CNN) After a shooting at a funeral home left seven people injured, the FBI is now offering a $10,000 award for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The incident happened Wednesday around 12:45 p.m., according to the Milwaukee Police Department , when a shooter opened fire at Serenity Funeral Home in Milwaukee.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between two parties, police said in a statement. The victims were three women, ages 24, 26 and 48, and four men, ages 20, 24, 26 and 29. All were hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said. They were not able to provide any further updates.