Official autopsy shows Black man killed by Los Angeles deputies was shot 16 times

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's autopsy report found that Kizzee was shot 16 times, with at least four of those bullets causing "rapidly life-threatening wounds." Some of the wounds were to the head, torso and back, the report said.

Kizzee's shooting sparked protests last month in South Los Angeles, a city that has already seen months-long unrest following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. "It's happening so fast we can barely keep up with the hashtags," Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing the Kizzee family, previously said of police shootings of Black people, evoking Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake

The autopsy report certified Kizzee's death as a homicide, noting the injury occurred by law enforcement. The cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds, and the "rapidly fatal injuries include trauma to the heart, lungs, liver and left kidney," according to the autopsy report.

The criminal investigation of the shooting will be forwarded to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office to determine if deputies involved violated any criminal laws, LASD Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener said in a press conference last month.

