(CNN) New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN, which cited league sources.

Both outlets reported Newton has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

The Patriots confirmed in a statement Saturday that a player had tested positive, but it did not name the player.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for Covid-19," the statement said. "The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."

The Patriots said it was in "close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists."