2 California wildfires remain out of control

(CNN) Firefighters Saturday are continuing to battle two out-of-control California blazes that have scorched almost 120,000 acres.

The Glass Fire in wine country has burned 62,360 acres and is 10% contained, according to Cal Fire LNU.

The deadly Zogg Fire blazing in Shasta and Tehama counties has burned 56,305 acres and is 57% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Four people have died as a result of the vegetation fire that started Sunday. The cause is still under investigation.

The weather forecast doesn't provide much hope for fire-ravaged California.

The SCU and LNU lightning Complex Fires that are now contained were the third and fourth largest wildfires in California's history, charring an area close to the size of Rhode Island. They burned for more than six weeks before firefighters were able to bring them to 100% containment.

