Legendary pitcher Bob Gibson dies at 84

(CNN) Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, known for his inspiring competitiveness and forceful determination, died Friday at the age of 84, St. Louis Cardinals confirmed to CNN.

Gibson announced last year he had pancreatic cancer.

"A standard setter on the mound your entire career and one of the most feared competitors to ever play the game of baseball," Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas wrote of Gibson on Twitter.

The legendary pitcher, who played all 17 seasons of his career with the Cardinals, was a nine-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981, his first year of eligibility.

