Swiss Skydiver wins the 145th Preakness Stakes

(CNN) Swiss Skydiver won the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, according to the race organization's official Twitter .

Race favorite Authentic came in second place.

Traditionally, the Preakness Stakes is held after the Kentucky Derby and before the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed as well due to the pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes, usually the final race, was held first in June, with Tiz the Law coming in first place, Dr. Post in second, and Max Player in third.

The Kentucky Derby later took place in September. Authentic won the 146th running of The Derby, with favored Tiz the Law coming in second and Mr. Big News finishing third.