A Vietnam veteran's dog tag was returned to his widow after an American found it in Russia

(CNN) An Army veteran's dog tag was returned to his widow more than 50 years after he was wounded in the Vietnam War, after an American citizen found it in Russia.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum presented the metal identification tag to Ruth Hepper on Wednesday at the state capitol in Bismarck. Her husband, Ronald D. Hepper, died in 2007 at age 58, according to a statement from the governor's office

"He would have been thrilled," Hepper, 71, told CNN. "He had once said to me that it would be interesting if he could ever find them."

Ronald Hepper, who was nicknamed "Cowboy" by his fellow soldiers, volunteered for the draft after graduating high school and served in Vietnam with the Army's 196th Light Infantry Brigade, according to the statement.

He kept a set of dog tags in his boots, which were blown off his feet on June 11, 1969, by an exploding hand grenade, the statement said.

