Rick Moranis randomly punched in the head by a man in NYC

(CNN) Actor Rick Moranis, known for "Ghostbusters" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday while walking in New York City's Upper West Side.

The attack occurred in broad daylight, just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street, the New York Police Department said.

Video taken from surveillance cameras show the suspect walk toward Moranis, 67, and punch him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Moranis's management and lawyers confirmed he was attacked.

"He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," they said in a statement on Friday.

