No charges will be filed against a White police officer who fatally shot a Black security guard at a suburban Chicago bar in 2018

(CNN) Almost two years after an Illinois police officer fatally shot a Black man working as a security guard, the state's attorney's office announced no criminal charges will be filed against the officer.

"After an extensive and thorough review of the police-involved shooting resulting in the 2018 death of Jemel Roberson, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office (CCSAO) has concluded that the totality of the evidence is insufficient to support criminal charges against Midlothian Police Officer Ian Covey," the news release from the attorney's office states.

"I am acutely aware in this age of civil unrest that police-involved shootings are viewed under a microscope, as they very well should be," Kim Foxx, Cook County State's Attorney, said in a statement. "The death of Jemel Roberson is tragically heartbreaking, and while it might feel to some people like justice was not served here, I have both an ethical and legal obligation to make charging decisions based on the law and the evidence."

The investigation included interviews with over 100 witnesses and the evaluation of physical evidence and information surrounding the event, the CCSAO said.

